GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $408.4640 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. GDS has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

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Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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