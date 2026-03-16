North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting North American Construction Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity upgraded NOA from “hold” to “buy,” which likely attracted buyer interest and supported the stock’s upward move.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 revenue (C$250.5M) and strong operational momentum, including C$57M free cash flow for the quarter — a fundamental tailwind for investor confidence. North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly C$1.1B–C$1.2B (well above consensus ~C$914.6M), signaling stronger topline expectations that can boost multiple expansion. North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12/share (annualized yield ~2.9%), which can attract income-oriented investors and support the share price.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates — the company reported a loss (reported EPS around negative levels vs. consensus positive) and year‑over‑year earnings deterioration, which is a near-term headwind for sentiment. North American Construction (NOA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets downgraded NOA from “outperform” to “market perform,” which can temper analyst-driven buying and increase short-term pressure. Finviz – NOA quote / analyst notes
- Negative Sentiment: Law firm Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential securities claims related to NOA’s executives, introducing litigation risk and uncertainty that could weigh on the stock. North American Construction Group Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.
In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.
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