North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

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North American Construction Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

NOA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group News Roundup

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North American Construction Group Company Profile

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North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

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