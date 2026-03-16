Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $5.6470 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.76 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

More Abeona Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abeona Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $20 price target on ABEO, signaling strong long‑term upside relative to the current share price. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $20 price target on ABEO, signaling strong long‑term upside relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple March short‑interest notices report either a large increase or contain erroneous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes), creating ambiguity around current short pressure; the data file appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously. MarketBeat ABEO Page

Multiple March short‑interest notices report either a large increase or contain erroneous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes), creating ambiguity around current short pressure; the data file appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered EPS estimates across multiple quarters and for FY2026 (examples: Q1 2026 to ($0.31) from ($0.23), Q2 to ($0.27) from ($0.21), Q3 to ($0.20) from ($0.02), and FY2026 to ($0.97) from ($0.41)), indicating the analyst now expects weaker near‑term results — a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. HC Wainwright Estimates (via MarketBeat)

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $72,370.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 451,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,544.22. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Crombez sold 16,284 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $82,885.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,456 shares in the company, valued at $322,991.04. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 209,605 shares of company stock worth $1,101,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

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