Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $22.40

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKEGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Stock Up 1.6%

KE stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.62. KE has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,091 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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Analyst Recommendations for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

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