Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives $134.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.1526.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Newmont News Roundup

Newmont Trading Down 4.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

NEM stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont has a 52-week low of $42.93 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Newmont by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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