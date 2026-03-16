Brokerages Set Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN) Price Target at $49.67

Shares of Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.6667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVMN shares. Zacks Research raised Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Evommune in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evommune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

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Evommune Price Performance

NYSE:EVMN opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Evommune has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $787.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evommune

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evommune during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000.

About Evommune

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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