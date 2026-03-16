McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

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McKesson Stock Down 0.3%

MCK stock opened at $941.51 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 45.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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