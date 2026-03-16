Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

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Visteon Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Visteon has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.88. Visteon had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visteon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,364,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,228,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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