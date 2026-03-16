BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of BUUU Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BUUU Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

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BUUU Group Stock Down 2.7%

About BUUU Group

BUUU stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. BUUU Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

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Established in 2017, we have rapidly grown into a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (“MICE”) solutions provider based in Hong Kong. Our comprehensive marketing service portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, spanning across two core areas: (i) event management and (ii) stage production. (a) Event management services In the realm of event management, our operating subsidiary, BU Creation, excels as creative planners and meticulous executors. We curate and manage a wide spectrum of events, including cultural, artistic, recreational, and corporate promotions.

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