Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,122 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 26,856 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pcm Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pcm Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pcm Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pcm Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Pcm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pcm Fund alerts:

Pcm Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Pcm Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 89,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Pcm Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Pcm Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pcm Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pcm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.