Wall Street Zen Upgrades Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) to “Hold”

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Amplify Energy Price Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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