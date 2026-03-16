Short Interest in Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 48.6%

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,276,169 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 12th total of 1,531,234 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,624,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,624,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vivopower International Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $2.07 on Monday. Vivopower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

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Institutional Trading of Vivopower International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vivopower International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivopower International by 7,088.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vivopower International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vivopower International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vivopower International during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vivopower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivopower International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Vivopower International has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VVPR

About Vivopower International

(Get Free Report)

VivoPower International PLC is a global provider of energy infrastructure and battery solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of lithium-ion battery systems and integrated charging networks. Through its Energy Solutions division, the company engineers and manufactures modular energy storage products—ranging from portable power stations to large-scale battery arrays—under its Dragonfly Energy brand. These solutions support a broad array of end markets including remote telecommunications, off-grid mining, defense, and emergency backup power applications.

In parallel, VivoPower’s Infrastructure division focuses on the financing, construction, ownership and operation of clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks.

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