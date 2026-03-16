DLocal (DLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $294.2890 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DLocal Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. DLocal has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 562.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

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dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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