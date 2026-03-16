Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 78,815 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 63,649 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MGV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,165. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

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