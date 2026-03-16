Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 37.8%

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,438 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 12th total of 2,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BCV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

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Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,825. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

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