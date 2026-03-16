John Wood Group (WDGJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect John Wood Group to post earnings of $0.0789 per share and revenue of $3.0340 billion for the quarter.

John Wood Group Price Performance

WDGJF opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

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John Wood Group Company Profile

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John Wood Group plc (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) is a global engineering and professional services company serving energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services—ranging from conceptual design, engineering, procurement and construction, to project management and operations & maintenance—for clients in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, clean energy and power generation. Wood Group’s technical expertise supports projects at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wood Group has developed its operations through steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

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