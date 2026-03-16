OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £1,999,082.70 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 343,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582, for a total transaction of £1,999,082.70.

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Andy Golding sold 74,699 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574, for a total transaction of £428,772.26.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andy Golding sold 44,354 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 569, for a total value of £252,374.26.

OSB Group Trading Down 0.1%

LON:OSB opened at GBX 566.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 607.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 579.84. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 360.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 647.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.

OSB Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSB Group

OSB Group Company Profile

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OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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