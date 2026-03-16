PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £81,139.50 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £81,139.50.

PageGroup Price Performance

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 146.90 on Monday. PageGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 137 and a 12 month high of GBX 349.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The company has a market capitalization of £460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

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PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.50.

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About PageGroup

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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