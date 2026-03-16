Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,796,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 786,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 482,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 152,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 2,690.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 593,853 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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