iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,607 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 12th total of 19,961 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

ITDE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 6,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,203. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Get iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITDE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.