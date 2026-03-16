iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,759 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 12th total of 90,182 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 112,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,072. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Underlying Index includes components of subsectors in the Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.