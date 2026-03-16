Wall Street Zen Upgrades Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) to Hold

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Westrock Coffee Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of WEST stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $339.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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