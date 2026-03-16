Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMAT. Clear Str raised Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Down 1.9%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ EMAT opened at $7.80 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

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Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lombard, Illinois.

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