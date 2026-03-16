lululemon athletica (LULU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect lululemon athletica to post earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $3.5898 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect lululemon athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LULU opened at $157.78 on Monday. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $156.64 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.