Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Insider Acquires £8,500 in Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £8,500.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

SMIF stock opened at GBX 85.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 75.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.28.

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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund had a net margin of 110.59% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

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