Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target at $21.86

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.8571.

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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