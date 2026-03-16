Wall Street Zen Upgrades ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:CTAAU) to Hold

ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:CTAAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ClearThink 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. ClearThink 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

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About ClearThink 1 Acquisition

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ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ: CTAAU) is a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that raised capital through an initial public offering for the primary purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank‑check vehicle, its principal business activity is to identify and complete a transaction that will bring a private operating company public through a business combination rather than through a traditional IPO process.

Like most SPACs, ClearThink 1 Acquisition issued units that typically include shares and warrants and holds proceeds from its IPO in a trust account pending the completion of a qualifying business combination.

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