Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 89,492 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 12th total of 128,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 105.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 105.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eason Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Eason Technology stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.97. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Eason Technology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $14.50.

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Eason Technology (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Eason Technology Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

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