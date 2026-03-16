Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,336,133 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 12th total of 3,606,598 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,554. The company has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

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Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 415,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 160,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 142.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 123,808 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $6,771,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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