Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

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