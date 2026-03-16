CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CINT. UBS Group upped their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

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CI&T Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CINT stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $729.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

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CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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