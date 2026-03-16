Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,907 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 12th total of 34,678 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Fuel Green presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 1.9%

About Fusion Fuel Green

HTOO opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a renewable energy company focused on the development and commercialization of green hydrogen production technologies. The company specializes in solar-driven hydrogen generation, leveraging proprietary microelectrolyzer systems combined with concentrated solar power (CSP) to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s ATHENA platform integrates advanced solar collectors, power electronics and modular electrolyzers to convert solar energy directly into green hydrogen, positioning the company as a provider of emission-free fuel solutions for industrial, transportation and utility applications.

At the core of Fusion Fuel’s offering is its scalable, containerized hydrogen production unit, which can be deployed in on-site or grid-connected installations.

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