Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

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Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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