First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,381 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 12th total of 5,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Us Bancsh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Us Bancsh by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Us Bancsh has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 0.4%

FUSB opened at $14.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. First Us Bancsh has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.26.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. First Us Bancsh’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

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