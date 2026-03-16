Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $468,800.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Seidman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $468,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,954.72. This trade represents a 4.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $373.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

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Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

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Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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