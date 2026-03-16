Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $849,182.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $302.20 per share, for a total transaction of $849,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,345,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,588,946. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Sardar Biglari purchased 3,320 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.06 per share, with a total value of $999,519.20.

On Friday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,441 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.20 per share, with a total value of $749,875.20.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,146 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $331.15 per share, for a total transaction of $379,497.90.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sardar Biglari acquired 3,452 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $463.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,449.68.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 156 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,599.87 per share, with a total value of $249,579.72.

On Monday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari acquired 212 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $698.01 per share, with a total value of $147,978.12.

Biglari Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:BH opened at $300.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.05 and a one year high of $483.60. The company has a market cap of $684.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average of $351.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Biglari by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

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Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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