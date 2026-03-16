Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $1,495,600.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,152,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,220,367.86. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 11th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $1,622,200.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APGE. Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price target on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.82.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,626 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,330,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,918,000 after purchasing an additional 978,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,723,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 917,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 692,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

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Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

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