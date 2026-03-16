Wall Street Zen Upgrades Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) to “Hold”

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Generate Biomedicines Stock Performance
Shares of Generate Biomedicines stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Generate Biomedicines has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.32.
Generate Biomedicines Company Profile
Generate Biomedicines, Inc (NASDAQ: GENB) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.
Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.
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