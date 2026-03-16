KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get KE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Stock Up 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Shares of BEKE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.62. KE has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of KE by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 8.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KE by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in KE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.