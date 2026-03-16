KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE
KE Stock Up 1.6%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of KE by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 8.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KE by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in KE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.
The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.