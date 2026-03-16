Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $21.60 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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