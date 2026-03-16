BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

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BBB Foods Stock Performance

BBB Foods stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -0.16. BBB Foods has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BBB Foods by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

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BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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