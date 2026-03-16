Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

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Ideal Power Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 26,225.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Insider Activity at Ideal Power

In related news, CEO David M. Somo purchased 90,909 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,454.25. The trade was a 36.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company’s core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power’s product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

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