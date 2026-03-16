Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $68,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 424.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,054,000 after purchasing an additional 626,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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