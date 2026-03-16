Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.88 Million in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Peabody Energy Stock Down 3.4%

BTU stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $505,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,216. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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