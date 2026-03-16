Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $62,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,321 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,724.19. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $306.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.42 and its 200 day moving average is $275.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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