Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 50,666 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,666 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $55,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $351.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.92 and a 200-day moving average of $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.07 and a 1 year high of $594.25.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Roper Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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