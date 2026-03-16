ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of ImageneBio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

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ImageneBio Stock Performance

IMA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. ImageneBio has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ImageneBio will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ImageneBio

In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,840. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImageneBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ImageneBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImageneBio by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ImageneBio by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImageneBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ImageneBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImageneBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025. ImageneBio, Inc is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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