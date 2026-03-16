Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SVRA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.31. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savara by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savara by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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