Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Target Price at $88.22

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.2222.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American International Group Stock Up 0.3%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $327,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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