Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $435.30

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 457,985 shares of company stock valued at $155,218,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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