Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $435.30

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Activity at Broadcom
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high‑performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long‑term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium‑term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end‑to‑end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short‑term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero‑share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity‑driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run‑up) are increasing near‑term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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